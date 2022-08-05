Indonesia Holds Digital Diplomacy Workshop for Pacific Countries

Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cooperation with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is holding the Regional Workshop on Digital Diplomacy: The Essence of Information And Communication Technology for Government Leaders, on 1-12 August 2022.
The workshop brings together as participants Government Officials from countries in the Pacific region: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
The workshop themed “E-Government and E-Governance: Digital Government in Public Service" will be held over the course of 10 days, consisting of 5 days of independent study and another 5 for virtual learning. The main subjects, overview, and implementation of e-government and Digital Public Relations were designed to prepare the participants in assuming important roles in the introduction of e-governance in their individual organizations.
"This workshop is held to follow up on the International Conference on Digital Diplomacy (ICDD) themed “Unmasking Digital Diplomacy in the New Normal" held in hybrid format in Bali on 16 November 2021," stated the Director for Information and Public Diplomacy, Teuku Faizasyah, in a press release on Friday.
ICDD produced the Bali Message on International Cooperation in Digital Diplomacy which identified five main focus areas: 1) Government Policy Framework to Support Digital Diplomacy; 2) Crisis Management through Digital Diplomacy; 3) Data Management to Support Digital Diplomacy; 4) Innovation to Support SMEs; and 5) Capacity Building and Digital Inclusion.
The ICDD 2021 event was attended by 20 countries, namely Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Chile, China, Fiji, Finland, India, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UK, USA, Viet Nam and New Zealand.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the focal point of digital diplomacy will continue to follow up on ICDD. The next event will be the Regional Government Social Media (GSMS) Conference, a scientific discussion forum on the utilization of digital media by Governments for sharing new perspectives and experiences, providing solutions for challenges to digital diplomacy through Government Social Media.