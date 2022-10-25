"Congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC," President Jokowi said on his twitter page on Monday evening.
"Looking forward to working together in further strengthening RI-China partnership and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," President Jokowi added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Last July, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo paid a successful visit to China, becoming the first foreign head of state to visit China ever since Beijing Winter Olympics.
In the first half of this year, bilateral trade reached US$ 69.68 billion, a year-on-year increase of 29.91%.
Indonesia’s export to China grew by 34.17%, a surplus of US$ 1.03 billion for Indonesia.