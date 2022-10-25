English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Jokowi Congratulates Xi Jinping on Re-election as China's Leader

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2022 12:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the leader of China.
 
"Congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC," President Jokowi said on his twitter page on Monday evening.
 
"Looking forward to working together in further strengthening RI-China partnership and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," President Jokowi added.

Last July, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo paid a successful visit to China, becoming the first foreign head of state to visit China ever since Beijing Winter Olympics.
 
In the first half of this year, bilateral trade reached US$ 69.68 billion, a year-on-year increase of 29.91%.
 
Indonesia’s export to China grew by 34.17%, a surplus of US$ 1.03 billion for Indonesia. 
 
(WAH)

