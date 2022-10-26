English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Congratulates New British PM

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 13:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).
 
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @RishiSunak. Let us work together to advance Indonesia-UK Partnership, as well as to promote world peace and prosperity," President Jokowi said on his official twitter page this morning. 
 
"Look forward to welcoming you at the G20 Summit in Bali next month," he added.

Earlier this month, UK Minister of State Lord Zac Goldsmith and Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar held a meeting.
 
They agreed the Indonesia-UK Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning cooperation on Indonesia’s Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030.
 
The MoU aims to support implementing Indonesia’s FOLU Net Sink 2030 Operational Plan. 
 
This contributes towards achieving Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), particularly through sustainable forest management.

 
(WAH)

