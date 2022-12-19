ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

The collaboration focuses on regional economic and financial research and surveillance, capacity building, and data and information sharing.
"ASEC has been an invaluable partner to AMRO since our inception," said AMRO Director Kouqing Li in a media release on Monday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"ASEC and AMRO’s work complements each other. There are synergies in AMRO’s mandate of contributing to ASEAN+3’s macroeconomic and financial stability and supporting the regional financing arrangement as well as ASEC’s work in ensuring effective monitoring of the progress of economic and financial integration in the ASEAN region," Li added.
The collaboration will allow for an exchange of views and information on economic and financial situations at regional and individual-economy level and on research activities and events of common interest.
Effective immediately, the collaboration is set for five years and may be extended by mutual agreement of both parties.
ASEAN+3 consists of ASEAN member countries, China, Japan and South Korea.