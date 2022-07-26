English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Discusses Economic Cooperation during Meeting with Chinese Premier

Antara • 26 July 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing, to discuss efforts to improve economic cooperation.
 
"At the meeting with Premier Keqiang, I hope we can discuss about various forms of cooperation, particularly on trade, investment, infrastructure, finance, funding, and maritime affairs," Jokowi stated in Villa 5, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing, on Tuesday.
 
Upon arrival, the president was greeted by the prime minister, and the two immediately took pictures together. Thereafter, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Keqiang, along with the delegates, walked to the meeting room.

In his speech, President Jokowi stated that China was Indonesia's strategic partner, and the two complete each other through beneficial collaborations.
 
The president affirmed that the value of trade between Indonesia and China had increased, exceeding US$100 billion. He expressed hope that the cooperation would be pursued further.
 
"The opportunity to improve the trade value is really great," the president remarked.
 
At the meeting, China expressed their commitment to importing a million tons of crude palm oil from Indonesia. China will also prioritize the import of Indonesian agricultural products.
 
The two leaders also spoke about cooperation to build the Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan.
 
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi stated that President Jokowi's visit to Beijing was the first after the Beijing Winter Olympics at the start of 2022.
 
"The main focus of the meeting between the two leaders is to improve mutually beneficial economic cooperation," Marsudi stated.
 
During the visit, President Jokowi's entourage comprised Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi; State Secretary Minister, Pratikno; State-Owned Enterprises Minister, Erick Thohir; Investment Minister, Bahlil Lahadalia; and Ambassador of Indonesia to Beijing, Djauhari Oratmangun.
 
(WAH)
