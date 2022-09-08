English  
WHO will next week publish a set of six short policy briefs. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global Decline in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continuing: WHO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 September 2022 12:21
Geneva: The global decline in reported COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths is continuing, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"This is very encouraging. But there is no guarantee these trends will persist," Dr Tedros told a media briefing on Wednesday.
 
"The most dangerous thing is to assume they will," he added.

The number of weekly reported deaths may have dropped by more than 80% since February, but even so, last week one person died with COVID-19 every 44 seconds.
 
"Most of those deaths are avoidable," he stated.
 
"You might be tired of hearing me say the pandemic is not over. But I will keep saying it until it is. This virus will not just fade away," he added.
 
To support countries, WHO will next week publish a set of six short policy briefs, outlining the essential actions that all governments can take to reduce transmission and save lives.
 
The briefs will cover the essential elements of testing, clinical management, vaccination, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, and managing the infodemic.
 
(WAH)

