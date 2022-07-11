English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi to Visit China

Andhika Prasetyo • 11 July 2022 15:59
Jakarta: Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Heru Budi Hartono confirmed the planned visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to China at the end of July 2022. 
 
The Presidential Palace is currently discussing and preparing the visit.
 
"It is currently being discussed," said Heru in Jakarta on Monday, July 11, 2022.
 
The plan was earlier leaked by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan through his personal Instagram account. 
 
Luhut explained that the visit was intended to strengthen collaboration between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

One of the collaborations is the development of the Global Maritime Fulcrum-Belt and Road Initiative (GMF-BRI). 
 
Luhut hopes that the finalization of the cooperation will soon be achieved, so that it can be signed by the leaders of the two countries when they meet later.
 
(WAH)
