Logo, Catchphrase for 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship Announced

Jakarta: The official logo and catchphrase for "The 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation" were jointly announced at the ASEAN-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, today.
For "The 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation", various commemorative events and exchange programs are expected to be held throughout the year 2023.
"The official logo and catchphrase will be used in both Japan and ASEAN Member States for this purpose," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a media release on Thursday.
There were 393 entries for the logo design and 620 entries for the catchphrase from the public of Japan and ASEAN Member States to the logo and catchphrase Contest.
The Logo was created by Tanabe Masaya from Japan and the catchphrase "Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities" was created by Marlon Villones Guerrero from the Philippines.
The official logo and catchprase were selected by the Mission of Japan to ASEAN and Permanent Representatives to ASEAN from the ASEAN Member States in Jakarta.