English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Extends Condolences to Victims of Mass Shooting in Thailand

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2022 12:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has conveyed its condolences to the victims of the shooting attack on a childcare center in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province, Thailand that killed more than 35 people, many of them children.
 
"We are deeply saddened by the horrible shooting attack in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
 
"Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their loved ones," it stated. 
 
According to the Ministry, Indonesia stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The attacker reportedly fled the scene, after shooting and stabbing his victims, before killing himself and his family, following a major police operation to hunt down the attacker.
 
According to media reports, the attacker was a former police officer.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Of the 64 million MSMEs in Indonesia, only around 19 million MSMEs are digitally literate. (Photo: medcom.id)

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Nearly 64 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1
Olahraga

Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi
Internasional

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya
Nasional

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang
Pendidikan

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M
Otomotif

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu
Hiburan

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital
Teknologi

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!