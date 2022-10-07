Indonesia Extends Condolences to Victims of Mass Shooting in Thailand

"We are deeply saddened by the horrible shooting attack in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their loved ones," it stated.
According to the Ministry, Indonesia stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time.
The attacker reportedly fled the scene, after shooting and stabbing his victims, before killing himself and his family, following a major police operation to hunt down the attacker.
According to media reports, the attacker was a former police officer.