Malaysia, Indonesia Committed to Protecting Indonesian Workers in Malaysia

The issue was also discussed during a bilateral meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, 9 January 2023.
According to the Malaysian leader, various problems surrounding the issue must be resolved thoroughly.
"Both of us will ensure that these recruitment agencies must facilitate (Indonesian migrant workers) and not take excessive profits," said Prime Minister Anwar.
The Malasyian Prime Minister emphasized that his government would continue to work together with its Indonesian counterpart in order to implement applicable laws and protect Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.
To President Jokowi, Prime Minister Anwar encouraged Indonesia and Malaysia to immediately start negotiations this year regarding a memorandum of understanding on the issue of salaries of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia. The existing MoU is considered to be outdated. The new MoU is expected to support a payment system that is in line with changes in laws and regulations in Indonesia and Malaysia.
