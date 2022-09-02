Indonesia-Ecuador Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

The Indonesian delegation was led by the Director General of the Americas and Europe, Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya, while the Ecuadorian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso.
The visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador shows the strong commitment of the Latin American nation to enhance relations with Indonesia, which is seen as one of the priority partners in Asia.
According to the two delegations, bilateral relations between the two countries continue to run well in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, including increasing the value of bilateral trade, mutual visits by Indonesian and Ecuadorian officials, as well as the signing of 3 agreements in the last 2 years, namely an agreement in the field of defense, countermeasures against illicit drug trafficking and disaster risk management.
"The meeting discussed implementation and exploration of bilateral cooperation in various sectors," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Thursday.
To encourage increased trade and investment, as well as people-to-people contact between entrepreneurs of the two countries, the Indonesian delegation invited Ecuadorian entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia and the Indonesia-Latin America and the Caribbean Business Forum (INA-LAC Business Forum)in October 2022.
The two delegations are also committed to realizing the 2nd Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI) in October 2022.