English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bilateral relations between the two countries continue to run well. (Photo: MoFA)
Bilateral relations between the two countries continue to run well. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia-Ecuador Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 September 2022 14:51
Jakarta: Indonesia and Ecuador agreed to increase bilateral cooperation by holding the 4th Bilateral Consultation Forum (FKB) in Jakarta this week.
 
The Indonesian delegation was led by the Director General of the Americas and Europe, Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya, while the Ecuadorian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso. 
 
The visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador shows the strong commitment of the Latin American nation to enhance relations with Indonesia, which is seen as one of the priority partners in Asia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the two delegations, bilateral relations between the two countries continue to run well in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, including increasing the value of bilateral trade, mutual visits by Indonesian and Ecuadorian officials, as well as the signing of 3 agreements in the last 2 years, namely an agreement in the field of defense, countermeasures against illicit drug trafficking and disaster risk management.
 
"The meeting discussed implementation and exploration of bilateral cooperation in various sectors," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Thursday.
 
To encourage increased trade and investment, as well as people-to-people contact between entrepreneurs of the two countries, the Indonesian delegation invited Ecuadorian entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia and the Indonesia-Latin America and the Caribbean Business Forum (INA-LAC Business Forum)in October 2022. 
 
The two delegations are also committed to realizing the 2nd Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI) in October 2022.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
In the early stages of the outbreak, most reported cases were in Europe. (Photo: medcom.id)

Monkeypox Outbreak Slowing in Europe: WHO Chief

World Bank Group Deploys $20.7 Billion to Tackle Overlapping Challenges in Latin America

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Fuel Cash Aid to Maintain People's Purchasing Power: President Jokowi

Fuel Cash Aid to Maintain People's Purchasing Power: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Time for Indonesia to Become Islamic Fashion Trendsetter: Deputy Minister

Time for Indonesia to Become Islamic Fashion Trendsetter: Deputy Minister

English
tourism
PT Timah Participates in Namibia's Largest Mining Expo

PT Timah Participates in Namibia's Largest Mining Expo

English
mining
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IEA: RI Butuh Rp119 Triliun Tiap Tahun untuk Capai <i>Net Zero Emission</i>
Ekonomi

IEA: RI Butuh Rp119 Triliun Tiap Tahun untuk Capai Net Zero Emission

Japan Open: Chico Takluk, Indonesia Tanpa Wakil di Semifinal
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Takluk, Indonesia Tanpa Wakil di Semifinal

Kunjungi Indonesia, Presiden Filipina Prioritas Pembahasan Isu Pertahanan
Internasional

Kunjungi Indonesia, Presiden Filipina Prioritas Pembahasan Isu Pertahanan

Surya Paloh: Pemilu 2024 Momentum Strategis Bagi NasDem
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Pemilu 2024 Momentum Strategis Bagi NasDem

Pengakuan Aliando Syarief Disiksa jika Tak Mau Bekerja Bukan Rekayasa
Hiburan

Pengakuan Aliando Syarief Disiksa jika Tak Mau Bekerja Bukan Rekayasa

Sekolah, Ini Panduan Pencegahan Covid-19 dalam Pelaksanaan Asesmen Nasional SMP
Pendidikan

Sekolah, Ini Panduan Pencegahan Covid-19 dalam Pelaksanaan Asesmen Nasional SMP

Hyundai Buka Peluang Stargazer Dijadikan LSUV
Otomotif

Hyundai Buka Peluang Stargazer Dijadikan LSUV

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya
Teknologi

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!