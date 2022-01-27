English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UNICEF and partners are working around the clock in the four African countries to assess the situation and mobilize rapid support. (Photo:UNICEF)
UNICEF and partners are working around the clock in the four African countries to assess the situation and mobilize rapid support. (Photo:UNICEF)

Tropical Storm Ana Disrupts Lives of Children in Eastern, Southern Africa: UNICEF

English children united nations africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 January 2022 12:07
Nairobi: Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Ana have disrupted the lives of thousands of children in four countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. 
 
Latest reports indicate that parts of Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe have been hit by the first seasonal cyclone in the region.
 
"The situation in some locations remains dire for children and families on the ground, with rains still coming, and water levels rising," UNICEF said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The tropical storm sheds a light again on the risks and consequences of climate emergencies in the region, as well as the need for immediate humanitarian assistance from the onset – including in the most remote areas where access is difficult," UNICEF stated.
 
In Mozambique, where insecurity continues to negatively impact child nutrition, the recent tropical storm adds one more crisis for too many children
 
Right now, an estimated 21,000 people have been affected by the cyclone, many of them children. 
 
In addition, at least 77 classrooms and six health centres have been partially or completely destroyed, leaving 2,000 students out of school and communities without access to health services.
 
"UNICEF and partners are working around the clock in the four African countries to assess the situation and mobilize rapid support to children and communities in need, which includes the pre-positioning of life-saving supplies, such as water purification materials and medical kits, as well as nutrition services," the UN agency concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Resilient Water, Sanitation Services Key to Managing COVID-19 Pandemic in the Pacific

Resilient Water, Sanitation Services Key to Managing COVID-19 Pandemic in the Pacific

English
water
MGN Summit 2022 Expected to Strengthen Collaboration to Expedite Economic Recovery

MGN Summit 2022 Expected to Strengthen Collaboration to Expedite Economic Recovery

English
MGN Summit 2022
Investment in Marine, Fisheries Sector Reached Rp602 Trillion in 2021: Minister

Investment in Marine, Fisheries Sector Reached Rp602 Trillion in 2021: Minister

English
fisheries
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
60 ASN Positif Covid-19, Gedung Kemensos <i>Lockdown</i> Hingga 2 Februari
Nasional

60 ASN Positif Covid-19, Gedung Kemensos Lockdown Hingga 2 Februari

Gara-gara Covid-19, Tingkat Kemiskinan dan Pengangguran Naik Tajam
Ekonomi

Gara-gara Covid-19, Tingkat Kemiskinan dan Pengangguran Naik Tajam

Waspada Indonesia! Omicron Lumpuhkan Ruang ICU di Brasil
Internasional

Waspada Indonesia! Omicron Lumpuhkan Ruang ICU di Brasil

Penghapusan Honorer, Ini Langkah yang Harus Dijalankan Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Penghapusan Honorer, Ini Langkah yang Harus Dijalankan Kemendikbudristek

Daftar Negara yang Lolos ke Perempat Final Piala Afrika 2021
Olahraga

Daftar Negara yang Lolos ke Perempat Final Piala Afrika 2021

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel
Hiburan

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!