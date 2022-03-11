English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice Minister Mahendra also expressed appreciation for MIKTA's support for the Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year. (Photo: MoFA)
Vice Minister Mahendra also expressed appreciation for MIKTA's support for the Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year. (Photo: MoFA)

MIKTA Urged to Be Part of Solution to Global Challenges

English Australia mikta Turkey g20 presidency
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 15:52
Jakarta: Indonesia has emphasized the importance of MIKTA to act as a positive force and be part of the solution to global challenges
 
"Our world is full of uncertainties right now. We have yet to completely recover from this pandemic and its socio-economic impacts. Great power rivalry intensifies and puts global peace under threat," said the Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar, at the 20th MIKTA Foreign Ministerial Meeting which was held virtually on March 7, 2022, as quoted by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on Friday.
 
MIKTA, which consists of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia, continues to amplify the spirit of multilateralism in facing the current global situation. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At this meeting, the chairmanship of MIKTA was handed over from Australia to Turkey, which will coordinate MIKTA activities in 2022. 
 
On this occasion, Vice Minister Mahendra emphasized 3 main messages for MIKTA to continue its cooperation in the future. 
 
First, strengthen the global health architecture. COVID-19 cases and deaths are now declining globally, but countries in the world must remain alert and take concrete steps to anticipate another pandemic in the future. This can be done by supporting the sustainability of the COVAX platform, strengthening WHO's role in the global health architecture, and building preparedness for other pandemics in the future.
 
Second, accelerate digital transformation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has been the key driver for economic activity and development. Therefore, MIKTA must ensure that digitalization can help accelerate economic recovery and build strong cooperation in creating digital solutions in response to global challenges.
 
Third, encourage energy transitions. Vice Minister Mahendra acknowledged that the energy transitions are not an easy thing to do, but it will have a positive impact on economic growth, create new jobs and encourage technology transfers between countries. MIKTA should encourage cooperation and collaboration in greener and renewable energy transitions.
 
Vice Minister Mahendra also expressed appreciation for MIKTA's support for the Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
 
"We will use the moment of the Indonesia's G20 Presidency to accelerate global recovery efforts," said Mahendra.
 
This meeting resulted in a Joint Communique of MIKTA Foreign Ministers that contains joint views of MIKTA member countries on various global issues, including the promotion of equal access to vaccines, post-pandemic economic recovery, joint statements regarding the development of the situation in Myanmar and Ukraine. In particular, MIKTA also conveyed its support for the process of Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Focus on G20 Agendas Despite Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Indonesia to Focus on G20 Agendas Despite Ukraine-Russia Conflict

English
G20
Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 2,290 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 2,290 Patients

English
covid-19
Asia-Pacific Countries Discuss Ways of Improving Livelihoods amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia-Pacific Countries Discuss Ways of Improving Livelihoods amid COVID-19 Pandemic

English
asia-pacific
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Tegaskan Pemulihan Ekonomi Bukan Proses yang Mudah
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Tegaskan Pemulihan Ekonomi Bukan Proses yang Mudah

SPMB PKN STAN, Tahun Ini Wajib Ikut UTBK Dulu
Pendidikan

SPMB PKN STAN, Tahun Ini Wajib Ikut UTBK Dulu

Stop Ekspor Nikel Mentah, Jokowi Tak Gentar Hadapi Gugatan WTO
Nasional

Stop Ekspor Nikel Mentah, Jokowi Tak Gentar Hadapi Gugatan WTO

Volkswagen T-Cross, Beringas Sejak Putaran Awal
Otomotif

Volkswagen T-Cross, Beringas Sejak Putaran Awal

Aset Abramovich Dibekukan
Olahraga

Aset Abramovich Dibekukan

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu
Internasional

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada
Hiburan

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer
Teknologi

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!