MIKTA Urged to Be Part of Solution to Global Challenges

Jakarta: Indonesia has emphasized the importance of MIKTA to act as a positive force and be part of the solution to global challenges
"Our world is full of uncertainties right now. We have yet to completely recover from this pandemic and its socio-economic impacts. Great power rivalry intensifies and puts global peace under threat," said the Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar, at the 20th MIKTA Foreign Ministerial Meeting which was held virtually on March 7, 2022, as quoted by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on Friday.
MIKTA, which consists of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia, continues to amplify the spirit of multilateralism in facing the current global situation.
At this meeting, the chairmanship of MIKTA was handed over from Australia to Turkey, which will coordinate MIKTA activities in 2022.
On this occasion, Vice Minister Mahendra emphasized 3 main messages for MIKTA to continue its cooperation in the future.
First, strengthen the global health architecture. COVID-19 cases and deaths are now declining globally, but countries in the world must remain alert and take concrete steps to anticipate another pandemic in the future. This can be done by supporting the sustainability of the COVAX platform, strengthening WHO's role in the global health architecture, and building preparedness for other pandemics in the future.
Second, accelerate digital transformation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has been the key driver for economic activity and development. Therefore, MIKTA must ensure that digitalization can help accelerate economic recovery and build strong cooperation in creating digital solutions in response to global challenges.
Third, encourage energy transitions. Vice Minister Mahendra acknowledged that the energy transitions are not an easy thing to do, but it will have a positive impact on economic growth, create new jobs and encourage technology transfers between countries. MIKTA should encourage cooperation and collaboration in greener and renewable energy transitions.
Vice Minister Mahendra also expressed appreciation for MIKTA's support for the Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
"We will use the moment of the Indonesia's G20 Presidency to accelerate global recovery efforts," said Mahendra.
This meeting resulted in a Joint Communique of MIKTA Foreign Ministers that contains joint views of MIKTA member countries on various global issues, including the promotion of equal access to vaccines, post-pandemic economic recovery, joint statements regarding the development of the situation in Myanmar and Ukraine. In particular, MIKTA also conveyed its support for the process of Indonesia's G20 Presidency.