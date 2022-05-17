English  
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Indonesia Hosts Second 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group Meeting

English bali g20 presidency G20
Antara • 17 May 2022 17:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry inaugurated the second 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting themed "Achieving Resilient Recovery: Working Together for a More Inclusive, Empowering and Sustainable Digital Transformation" on Tuesday.
 
According to the ministry’s official site, the working group was mandated to discuss the implementation of an interconnected, protected, and safe digital technology to develop an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable digital economy.
 
The meeting was led by Chairperson of the 2022 G20 DEWG Mira Tayyiba and Alternate Chairperson of the working group, Dedy Permadi.

Tayyiba is concurrently the ministry's secretary general, while Permadi is the Special Staff of the Communications and Informatics Minister for Digital Policy and Human Resources.
 
As the chair of the 2022 G20 Presidency, Indonesia has encouraged the 2022 G20 DEWG participants to discuss three priority issues: digital connectivity and post-COVID-19 recovery; digital skills and digital literacy; as well as cross-border data flow and trusted free data flow.
 
The second DEWG meeting, which is being held in Yogyakarta on May 17-19, 2022, will discuss the issue of digital connectivity.
 
Participants attending the second DEWG meeting include the delegations of the United States, Australia, the Great Britain, Japan, Germany, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, France, Italy, Singapore, Argentina, and Cambodia.
 
Other attendees at the meeting comprise representatives of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).
 
As quoted from the ministry’s site InfoPublik, at a press conference earlier, Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate had invited the DEWG participants to enjoy the charming culinary arts, culture, and history of Yogyakarta.
 
The ministry plans to host four DEWG meetings during Indonesia's G20 Presidency to establish a working draft to be submitted to the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting that will be implemented in Bali Province in September 2022 to produce the Digital Ministerial Declaration.
 
The first meeting was hosted by West Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara Province, on March 29-30, 2022.
 
Meanwhile, the third and the fourth meetings will be held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara Province, on July 20-21, 2022, and Bali Province on August 29-30, 2022, respectively.
 
(WAH)
