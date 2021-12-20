English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN should be better prepared to mitigate and pre-empt the adverse impacts of climate change.
ASEAN should be better prepared to mitigate and pre-empt the adverse impacts of climate change.

ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

English asean Climate Change covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 13:08
Jakarta: To promote cross-sectoral and cross-pillar collaboration among ASEAN sectoral bodies, the ASEAN Secretariat organised the 17th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on December 17 to discuss the future of climate change cooperation in the region.
 
The Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio Cultural Community (SOCA), representatives of sectoral bodies in ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), as well as regional entities attended the conference.
 
"To ensure a resilient and sustainable ASEAN in line with the ASEAN Community Blueprint 2025, we should be better prepared to mitigate and pre-empt the adverse impacts of climate change," said Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Co-Chair of the 17th SOC-COM and Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASCC, in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Speakers from ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and regional entities provided updates on the progress of regional cooperation on climate change. Meanwhile, the Chair of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment reiterated ASEAN’s commitment to achieve a cohesive regional community that is climate resilient ––– including strengthening of commitments by ASEAN member states to achieve zero emission as conveyed during 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
 
Climate activities and initiatives undertaken by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity were also discussed, particularly on the development of the first draft of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework which sets out a target on minimizing the impact of climate change on biodiversity.
 
Promoting and strengthening partnerships and engagement with ASEAN’s stakeholders, including the youth, was a recurrent theme across the climate briefings and discussions. Brunei Darussalam, the incumbent Chair of ASEAN, highlighted its youth engagement initiative, ASEAN Youth on Climate Action (ASEANyouCAN), which aims to promote awareness, inclusion, empowerment, contribution and sharing of experience among youth on climate change issues.
 
Partnerships and resource mobilisation for the establishment and operationalisation of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change are also expected to benefit climate change research, development, coordination and cooperation on a climate-resilient and low-carbon ASEAN.
 
Brunei Darussalam also encouraged member states to continue the implementation of the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration on the Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Link ASEAN Responses to Emergencies and Disasters, or ASEAN SHIELD.
 
The 17th SOC-COM also discussed issues of Financing for Sustainability, and the potential synergies between the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio Cultural Community in promoting sustainable development. Initiatives that were discussed include the Framework for Circular Economy for the ASEAN Economic Community, ASEAN Taxonomy and Sustainable Finance, and the role of the ASEAN Cross-Sectoral Coordination Committee on Disaster Risk, Financing and Insurance.
 
In closing, the Chair of SOCA, Hajah Nor Ashikin Binti Haji Johari underlined the prominent role of SOC-COM in enhancing cross-sectoral and cross-pillar coordination, especially in supporting ASEAN in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and move towards a sustainable and resilient community.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

English
pakistan
The World Remains Off Track to Meet SDGs on Ending Preventable Child Deaths: Report

The World Remains Off Track to Meet SDGs on Ending Preventable Child Deaths: Report

English
sustainable development
OIC Secretary General Appoints Special Envoy on Afghanistan

OIC Secretary General Appoints Special Envoy on Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ajukan Proposal Damai, Ini Jadwal PKPU Sementara Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Ajukan Proposal Damai, Ini Jadwal PKPU Sementara Garuda Indonesia

Azis Syamsuddin Disebut Jadi Inisiator Suap Penanganan Perkara di KPK
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Disebut Jadi Inisiator Suap Penanganan Perkara di KPK

SMK Diminta Ubah <i>Mindset</i> Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar <i>Hardskills</i>
Pendidikan

SMK Diminta Ubah Mindset Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar Hardskills

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia
Internasional

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!