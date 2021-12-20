ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

Jakarta: To promote cross-sectoral and cross-pillar collaboration among ASEAN sectoral bodies, the ASEAN Secretariat organised the 17th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on December 17 to discuss the future of climate change cooperation in the region.
The Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio Cultural Community (SOCA), representatives of sectoral bodies in ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), as well as regional entities attended the conference.
"To ensure a resilient and sustainable ASEAN in line with the ASEAN Community Blueprint 2025, we should be better prepared to mitigate and pre-empt the adverse impacts of climate change," said Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Co-Chair of the 17th SOC-COM and Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASCC, in a press release on Monday.
Speakers from ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and regional entities provided updates on the progress of regional cooperation on climate change. Meanwhile, the Chair of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment reiterated ASEAN’s commitment to achieve a cohesive regional community that is climate resilient ––– including strengthening of commitments by ASEAN member states to achieve zero emission as conveyed during 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
Climate activities and initiatives undertaken by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity were also discussed, particularly on the development of the first draft of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework which sets out a target on minimizing the impact of climate change on biodiversity.
Promoting and strengthening partnerships and engagement with ASEAN’s stakeholders, including the youth, was a recurrent theme across the climate briefings and discussions. Brunei Darussalam, the incumbent Chair of ASEAN, highlighted its youth engagement initiative, ASEAN Youth on Climate Action (ASEANyouCAN), which aims to promote awareness, inclusion, empowerment, contribution and sharing of experience among youth on climate change issues.
Partnerships and resource mobilisation for the establishment and operationalisation of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change are also expected to benefit climate change research, development, coordination and cooperation on a climate-resilient and low-carbon ASEAN.
Brunei Darussalam also encouraged member states to continue the implementation of the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration on the Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Link ASEAN Responses to Emergencies and Disasters, or ASEAN SHIELD.
The 17th SOC-COM also discussed issues of Financing for Sustainability, and the potential synergies between the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio Cultural Community in promoting sustainable development. Initiatives that were discussed include the Framework for Circular Economy for the ASEAN Economic Community, ASEAN Taxonomy and Sustainable Finance, and the role of the ASEAN Cross-Sectoral Coordination Committee on Disaster Risk, Financing and Insurance.
In closing, the Chair of SOCA, Hajah Nor Ashikin Binti Haji Johari underlined the prominent role of SOC-COM in enhancing cross-sectoral and cross-pillar coordination, especially in supporting ASEAN in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and move towards a sustainable and resilient community.