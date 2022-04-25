English  
Indonesia's permanent representative to OIC Eko Hartono (Photo: KJRI Jeddah)
Indonesia's permanent representative to OIC Eko Hartono (Photo: KJRI Jeddah)

Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

English islam Israel palestine
Marcheilla Ariesta • 25 April 2022 17:34
Jeddah: Indonesia has initiated an exceptional open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of permanent representative at the headquarters of the General Secretariat the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Monday.
 
The meeting aims to discuss the escalating Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.
 
"This extraordinary meeting at the Ambassadorial level will discuss the escalation of the conflict and the brutal attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) said in a media release on Monday.
 
This meeting comes in light of the escalation of daily Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by closing its gates, invading it by groups of extremist settlers and the Israeli occupation forces, and attacking daily worshipers inside it, which led to the wounding and arrest of hundreds of them.
 
The OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha previously held consultations with several international actors.

During the consultations, he expressed the organization's rejection and condemnation of the Israeli occupation's attempts to impose the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on these parties and the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli violations against the holy sites, stressing the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque as it is a place of worship for only the Muslims alone.
 
(WAH)
