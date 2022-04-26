UN, Partners Seeking $2.25 Billion to Help 8.7 Million Ukrainians

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro - 26 April 2022 11:58 WIB

Geneva: As needs continue to rise in Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) and humanitarian partners are seeking US$2.25 billion to help 8.7 million people – more than half of them women – via the revised Ukraine Flash Appeal, which has been extended until August 2022.The conflict has caused the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis since the Second World War, with nearly 13 million people uprooted in less than two months.

Deliver in the hardest-to-reach areas. As of 24 April, UN-led inter-agency convoys, bringing together UN and non-governmental organization partners, have delivered supplies on five occasions (twice to Sumy, once to Kharkiv, Sievierodonetsk and Chernihiv, respectively). More convoys will be planned in the coming weeks and months.

Provide aid as close as possible to people in need. Partners have achieved this through a variety of interventions, from supporting bakeries to continue producing bread, to delivering vital medical supplies to hospitals.

Respond to displacement and vulnerability in all areas of Ukraine, including via multipurpose cash. In the past three weeks, the number of people reached with multipurpose cash increased 1,400 per cent, rising from just under 18,500 people on 31 March to more than 263,000 people on 23 April.

Put people, gender equality and protection at the centre of the response, including through measures to enhance accountability to affected people and prevent sexual exploitation and abuse.

Ensure the humanitarian community’s work is principled, realistic and feasible, as well as suitable and accessible for all gender and age groups.

The humanitarian response is assisting more people each week.The number of people reached increased more than threefold between 24 March and 21 April, and more than 3.4 million people have received vital assistance and protection services across the country."Two months on, needs have continued to rise, while the humanitarian response has expanded significantly in scale and scope – enabled by the rapid funding allocated against the initial Flash Appeal – prompting a revision and extension of the Ukraine Flash Appeal until August 2022," they wrote in the revised Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022.To reach as many people as possible, humanitarians will use the following five strategies under the revised Flash Appeal:(WAH)