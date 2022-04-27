UN Chief Meets Putin in Moscow

New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Tuesday.
During the tete-a-tete meeting, the UN Secretary-General reiterated the UN’ position on Ukraine.
They also discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.
"The President agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol," said the UN Chief's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in a readout issued on Tuesday.
"Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry," the Spokesperson added.
According to media reports, The UN Secretary-General will be in Ukraine on Thursday where he will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and he will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.