The Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed the participation of more than 200 pavilions by countries and international organisations. (Photo: asean.org)
The Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed the participation of more than 200 pavilions by countries and international organisations. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN Countries Bestowed Awards at Expo 2020 Dubai

English asean southeast asia Expo 2020 Dubai
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 April 2022 12:21
Dubai: ASEAN showed its strength as a competitive and dynamic region when four of its Member States’ pavilions were conferred various awards at the Expo 2020 Dubai by the Bureau Internationale de Expositions (BIE) in an award ceremony held at the eve of conclusion of World Expo.
 
The pack was led by Malaysia and Singapore when both were awarded Gold in Theme Development and Architecture respectively for self-built pavilions in the small to extra small category. 
 
Cambodia garnered Silver in Exhibition Design for thematic pavilions in the sustainability district, while Viet Nam clinched the Bronze for Theme Interpretation among rented pavilions.

 The award recipients were chosen for their strong adherence to the Expo 2020 theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" while taking into account the tenets of sustainability as well as innovation.  
 
According to BIE, the winning pavilions were decided by an international jury of nine experts representing a range of relevant fields. 
 
The jury made a visit to each international pavilion in January and March of 2022.
 
"ASEAN is extremely proud of the recognitions given to the four Member States. As a collective unit, ASEAN has portrayed in the World Expo 2020 its cohesiveness, togetherness, and united spirit. Through the participation of all ASEAN Member States and the ASEAN Secretariat in this Expo, it does hopefully send out a strong gesture that ASEAN is a responsible member of the global community," Lee Yoong Yoong, Commissioner-General for ASEAN, said in a media release on Thursday.
 
The Expo 2020 Dubai — deemed to be the biggest ever convened — witnessed the participation of more than 200 pavilions by countries and international organisations. 
 
This six-month duration event, held once every 5 years, ended on Thursday.
 
(WAH)
