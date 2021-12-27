Geneva: United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has stated that he is horrified by reports of an attack against civilians in Kayah State, Myanmar on December 24.
According to Griffiths, credible reports say at least 35 people, including at least one child, were forced from their vehicles, killed and burned.
Furthermore, two humanitarian workers of Save the Children remain missing, having been caught up in the violence.
"?I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law," he said in a press release on Sunday.
"I call upon the authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident so that perpetrators can be swiftly brought to justice. Moreover, I call upon the Myanmar military and all armed groups in Myanmar to take all measures to protect civilians from harm," he added.
Millions of people in Myanmar remain in dire need of humanitarian support.
The UN and its humanitarian partners remain committed to providing help throughout the country.