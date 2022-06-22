English  
The flooding and landslides have adversely affected more than 4.3 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
US Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Flooding, Landslides in Bangladesh

English bangladesh floods landslides
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 June 2022 11:20
Washington: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $250,000 in immediate assistance to support people affected by severe flooding and landslides in northeastern Bangladesh.
 
The flooding and landslides have adversely affected more than 4.3 million people. 
 
To date, seasonal monsoons—the worst in more than 120 years—and floodwaters have killed at least 30 people, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and damaged or destroyed more than 155,000 homes as well as roads and essential infrastructure.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With these funds, the US government is supporting USAID partners CARE and Save the Children to address the immediate needs of flood-affected communities through multipurpose cash assistance; latrine and well repairs; and the provision of non-food items to support urgent water, sanitation, and hygiene needs. 
 
"The United States stands with communities in Bangladesh as they recover from the monsoon rains and related flooding and landslides," USAID said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
US officials in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Bangkok, Thailand; and Washington DC, are closely monitoring humanitarian impacts of the flooding in coordination with the Government of Bangladesh and partners throughout the region. 
 


 
(WAH)
