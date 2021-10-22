English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UNHCR continues to urge the international community to offer more legal pathways to safety.
UNHCR continues to urge the international community to offer more legal pathways to safety.

Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

English refugees united nations africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 October 2021 18:06
Tripoli: UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, today urged the Libyan government to immediately address the dire situation of asylum-seekers and refugees in a humane and rights-based manner. 
 
According to the UN Agency, raids and arbitrary arrests by the authorities this month targeted areas largely  populated by refugees and asylum-seekers that resulted in several deaths, thousands detained, and many homeless and destitute.
 
"Since the start of the security raids and arrests by the Libyan authorities in October, we have witnessed a sharp deterioration in the situation facing vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Tripoli," said Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR’s Special Envoy for the Western and Central Mediterranean Situation, in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Libyan authorities must come up with a proper plan that respects their rights and identifies durable solutions," he said.
 
Some 3,000 people are currently sheltering outside the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli, where UNHCR and its partners have been providing medical assistance and other services. 
 
UNHCR and partners had to suspend operations at the Community Day Centre for security and safety reasons, but remain engaged in an active dialogue with representatives of the protesters outside the CDC to explain the limited assistance it can offer, including cash and food assistance.
 
"Many have been left homeless and lost all their belongings as a result of the security operation and are now sleeping in the cold and in a very unsafe environment. This is utterly unacceptable," said Cochetel.
 
The UN Refugee Agency has welcomed authorization to restart humanitarian evacuation flights, but warns that it is not enough. 
 
“This is a positive development for some of the most vulnerable refugees, who have been waiting anxiously for many months to depart. Our teams are already working to ensure humanitarian flights can restart as soon as possible," said Cochetel 
 
"But we also need to be realistic: resettlement or evacuation flights will only benefit a limited number of people," he stated.
 
More than 1,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers are currently prioritised for humanitarian flights and awaiting their resumption. 
 
UNHCR continues to urge the international community to offer more legal pathways to safety outside the African country.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

English
finance
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
Gaming Has Huge Potential to Contribute to Indonesian Economy: Minister

Gaming Has Huge Potential to Contribute to Indonesian Economy: Minister

English
indonesian economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto
Nasional

Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini
Hiburan

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital
Ekonomi

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya
Internasional

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS
Pendidikan

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas
Teknologi

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding
Otomotif

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!