Australian Embassy, FPCI Collaborate to Support Digital Talent in Indonesia

Jakarta: One of Indonesia’s most prominent executives shared her insights and expertise at the Australian Embassy on Tuesday, as part of a hybrid Indonesia-Australia Campus-to-Campus Outreach lecture hosted by the Australian Embassy Jakarta and Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI).
Under the theme “Taking Innovative Businesses to Scale”, President Commissioner of Blue Bird Tbk and 2019 Australian Alumni of the Year, Noni Purnomo discussed with Australian and Indonesian university students how innovation can drive private sector growth and support post-pandemic economic recovery in both Australia and Indonesia.
"I am so pleased to see Australian students joining their Indonesian counterparts today to learn from one of Indonesia’s most successful executives," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a press release on Tuesday.
"I hope today’s discussion plants the seed for future innovation and collaboration between Australia and Indonesia,” said the Australian Ambassador as she opened the event with Founder of FPCI Dr. Dino Patti Djalal.
Thr public lecture was part of a virtual outreach lecture series that aims to connect Australian and Indonesian university students with influential and inspiring experts from a range of key sectors.
Previous keynote speakers have included Director of the Wahid Foundation, Yenny Wahid; Former Indonesian Finance Minister, Dr M. Chatib Basri; Former Indonesian Foreign Minister, Dr Marty Natalegawa; and, Former Indonesian Trade Minister,Thomas Lembong.