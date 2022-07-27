English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The most vulnerable populations in Vietnam tend to have the least access to legal aid services. (Photo: medcom.id)
The most vulnerable populations in Vietnam tend to have the least access to legal aid services. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank, Japan Support Greater Access to Legal Services in Vietnam

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 July 2022 11:25
Hanoi: The World Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam have signed an agreement that will allow a US$2.5 million grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.
 
The project, Vietnam: Improved Delivery of Legal Aid for the Poor and Vulnerable, will support legal aid services covering criminal law (with a special focus on gender-based violence), marriage and family law, and employment and labor law. 
 
It is estimated that nearly 10,000 people, including ethnic minorities, poor households, survivors of gender-based violence, and people with disabilities, will benefit from the project’s interventions.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The most vulnerable populations in Vietnam tend to have the least access to legal aid services," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"Yet legal problems can impact livelihoods, causes financial distress, and prevent people from escaping poverty. This operation aims to remove barriers to obtaining legal aid and to ensure quality legal aid is being used by people in need," Turk added.
 
The first component of the four-year project will help improve access to and promote the use of legal aid services. The second will build capacity among legal aid practitioners, providing the skills needed to handle criminal, civil, family, and administrative law cases, plus the communication skills needed to work with target groups. The third component will include pilot activities to expand the network of legal aid service providers and establish a monitoring system to assess service quality.
 
The Ministry of Justice will be the implementing agency.
 
The Japan Social Development Fund, which is a partnership between the Government of Japan and the World Bank, provides grants in support of community-driven development and poverty reduction projects that empower the poorest and most vulnerable groups not reached by other programs and improve their lives through direct benefits.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Houses, Infrastructures Damaged after 7.0 Magntiude Quake Hits Luzon: Red Cross

Houses, Infrastructures Damaged after 7.0 Magntiude Quake Hits Luzon: Red Cross

English
earthquake
President Jokowi Arrives in Tokyo

President Jokowi Arrives in Tokyo

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Extends G20 Invite to Xi Jinping

Jokowi Extends G20 Invite to Xi Jinping

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Oki Rengga Klarifikasi Kabar Marah hingga Tarik Penonton ke Panggung
Hiburan

Oki Rengga Klarifikasi Kabar Marah hingga Tarik Penonton ke Panggung

5 Pemain yang Berpotensi Disingkirkan MU Musim Panas Ini
Olahraga

5 Pemain yang Berpotensi Disingkirkan MU Musim Panas Ini

Ukraina Siap Ekspor Biji-Bijian di Tengah Serangan Rusia di Odesa
Ekonomi

Ukraina Siap Ekspor Biji-Bijian di Tengah Serangan Rusia di Odesa

Toyota GR Yaris Melesat Di Sprint Rally, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Toyota GR Yaris Melesat Di Sprint Rally, Ini Spesifikasinya

Junta Myanmar Labeli Eksekusi 4 Tahanan sebagai 'Keadilan untuk Rakyat'
Internasional

Junta Myanmar Labeli Eksekusi 4 Tahanan sebagai 'Keadilan untuk Rakyat'

Maruf Berharap Ada Ketum MUI Jadi Presiden
Nasional

Maruf Berharap Ada Ketum MUI Jadi Presiden

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

Heboh Film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Electronics Arts Siapkan Versi Game
Teknologi

Heboh Film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Electronics Arts Siapkan Versi Game

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!