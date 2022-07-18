Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Timor Leste offers 220 scholarships to Timorese students looking to continue their studies in Indonesian universities this year, according to an embassy official.
"This year, we have readied at least 220 scholarship offers in various universities throughout Indonesia," Education and Cultural Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Timor Leste, Ikfan Haris, stated when contacted from here, Monday.
Haris noted that over 20 universities in Indonesia had expressed their willingness to admit Timorese students to their universities, while some others have commenced the admittance test.
The embassy official said despite the multitude of scholarship offers available to Timorese students, ensuring that the 220 scholarship offers will be distributed completely remains a challenge.
The official confirmed that the embassy had also readied 14 scholarship offers for students residing in Oecusse District, Timorese exclave in Indonesia.
"The 14 scholarships offered by Gorontalo University comprise 10 offers in primary education teacher major, two for health majors, and another two in pharmacy major. Those scholarships are for the Oecusse region only," Haris remarked.
Apart from Gorontalo University, Ambon-based Pattimura University also offers 22 scholarships for which 48 Timorese students have applied, he remarked.
Moreover, Jakarta-based private college Atmajaya University offered 50 scholarships and Samarinda-based public Mulawarman University provides 10 scholarships for the forestry studies major, the education and culture attaché revealed.
He noted that currently, over two thousand Timorese students had continued their education in Indonesian universities.
The Indonesian Embassy in Timor Leste is committed to supporting and assisting Indonesian universities that are keen to invite Timorese students to continue their education in Indonesia through stringent selection processes, Haris affirmed.