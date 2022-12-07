English  
This project will upgrade electricity network in Tonga’s capital to overcome the effects of extreme weather and disasters. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB to Help Improve Electricity Network in Tonga

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2022 15:54
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved grants amounting to $7.2 million to help fund the Nuku’alofa Network Upgrade Project which will enable the Government of Tonga to reduce climate vulnerability and technical power losses in the capital’s electricity network.
 
The grants come from the Pacific Renewable Energy Investment Facility which finances renewable energy projects in 11 small Pacific developing countries.
 
"This project will upgrade the aged and inefficient electricity network in Tonga’s capital to overcome the effects of extreme weather and disasters," said ADB Principal Energy Specialist for the Pacific Woo Yul Lee in a media release on Wednesday. 

"The project will focus on climate change adaptation and building back better from damage caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in January 2022," the ADB official added.
 
The project will rehabilitate 16.5 kilometers of the medium-voltage transmission network, upgrade 50 kilometers of the low-voltage distribution network in seven villages, climate- and disaster-proof the Nuku’alofa electricity network and connect 59 new households to the grid.
 
The project will also enhance gender inclusiveness of Tonga Power Limited (TPL) by providing project management support and conducting technical and community safety training targeting female customers in the project area. Gender-mainstreaming guidelines will be introduced within TPL, and TPL staff—including at least 30% women—will receive project management training.
 
