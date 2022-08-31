English  
The COP President will also meet with Indonesian Ministers. (Photo:Medcom.id)
COP26 President to Attend G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 12:59
London: COP26 President Alok Sharma  will travel to Bali from 30 August-1 September to lead the UK delegation attending the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Bali.
 
The visit is a critical opportunity to engage with G20 Climate Ministers to maintain momentum and drive action on climate, environment and biodiversity ahead of COP27.
 
He will use the climate sessions to lobby G20 countries to move faster to limit global temperature increase to below 1.5 degrees. 

The COP26 President will push for climate action through emission reductions this decade, noting that accelerating energy transitions and building net zero green sectors is crucial to long-term economic security and sustainable development.
 
Sharma will continue to reiterate that current global crises relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rises in the cost of living should increase G20 countries’ determination to accelerate the shift to renewables and deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact.
 
"The current energy crisis has demonstrated the vulnerability of countries relying on fossil fuels controlled by hostile actors. If Countries don’t want the risk of being held to ransom they should do all they can to achieve domestic energy security as fast as possible," Sharma said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"Some Countries have already come forward with great ambition but the science clearly shows our window to act is closing rapidly. Now is the time for the G20 to step up and deliver on the commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact," he added.
 
The COP President will also meet with Indonesian Ministers to welcome the country’s ongoing work to enhance its climate ambitions, encourage them to submit a 1.5C aligned Nationally Determined Contribution as soon as possible, and to place climate action and energy transition as a central aspect of their G20 Presidency. 
 
(WAH)
