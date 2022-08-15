English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The support will help Palau’s utility sector more financially sustainable. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The support will help Palau’s utility sector more financially sustainable. (Photo:Medcom.id)

ADB Approves $5 Million Loan to Improve Electricity Sector in Palau

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 August 2022 10:59
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$5 million loan to boost electricity, water, and wastewater in Palau.
 
The support will help Palau’s utility sector more financially sustainable by addressing inefficient regulation and tariffs, improving the corporate governance and financial management of Palau Public Utilities Corporation (PPUC), and providing an enabling environment for private sector participation in the electricity, water, and wastewater subsectors.
 
The loan agreement was signed today in Koror by Palau Minister of Finance Kaleb Udui, Jr. and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez participated in the signing ceremony from ADB headquarters in Manila.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, it is encouraging to see that the Government of Palau is committed to reform actions developed under this ADB-supported program which is helping transform PPUC, the country’s largest state-owned power and water utility," said Gutierrez in a media release on Monday.
 
"Reform actions developed and implemented under this programmatic approach is making PPUC sustainable, more reliable, and resilient," Gutierrez added.
 
The ADB-supported program builds on previous ADB policy-based operations and public sector management work in Palau, while supporting ADB’s Strategy 2030 of strengthening governance and institutional capacity. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's External Debt Decreased in Second Quarter of 2022: BI

Indonesia's External Debt Decreased in Second Quarter of 2022: BI

English
debt
Indonesia's National Market Capitalization Ratio at Only 48%: Finance Minister

Indonesia's National Market Capitalization Ratio at Only 48%: Finance Minister

English
finance
Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Playoff IBL: Dewa United Menang dari Prawira Bandung, Satria Muda ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Hasil Playoff IBL: Dewa United Menang dari Prawira Bandung, Satria Muda ke Semifinal

<i>Yeay</i>! Utang Luar Negeri (ULN) Indonesia Triwulan II-2022 Turun
Ekonomi

Yeay! Utang Luar Negeri (ULN) Indonesia Triwulan II-2022 Turun

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan
Teknologi

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan

Butuh APAR di Mobil, Ini Cara Memilihnya
Otomotif

Butuh APAR di Mobil, Ini Cara Memilihnya

DKI Gelontorkan Rp5,4 Miliar untuk Jakarnaval 2022
Nasional

DKI Gelontorkan Rp5,4 Miliar untuk Jakarnaval 2022

Eks Presiden Afghanistan: Kesepakatan Trump dan Taliban Adalah Bencana
Internasional

Eks Presiden Afghanistan: Kesepakatan Trump dan Taliban Adalah Bencana

Siswa, Ini 3 Manfaat Ikut Ekstrakurikuler Pramuka di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Siswa, Ini 3 Manfaat Ikut Ekstrakurikuler Pramuka di Sekolah

Pesan Khusus Slank untuk Slankers Bali
Hiburan

Pesan Khusus Slank untuk Slankers Bali

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!