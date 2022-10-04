English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others. (Photo: medcom.id)
All countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others. (Photo: medcom.id)

UK Welcomes Indonesia's Statement on Russia's Referenda

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 17:17
Jakarta: The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed Indonesia’s statement on Russia’s referenda in Ukraine’s territory. 
 
The UK shares Indonesia’s view that all countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others, and that these referenda are a violation of the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law.  
 
Such principles are vital for global peace and security. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Russia’s attempts to redraw international borders by force undermine the rule of law from which all states benefit. 
 
"Putin is losing this war and his move to seize Ukrainian territory through phoney referenda is a serious breach of the UN Charter, making peace even harder to achieve.  This is a major escalation, and with our partners, the UK is ramping up sanctions and actions to ensure that Russia ends its war in Ukraine and the damage it is doing to people around the world," British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said in a media release on Tuesday. 
 
"I welcome Indonesia’s statement that these sham referenda are violations of the UN Charter and international law," he added.
 
With this act, Russia has again violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, the UN Charter, and the commonly agreed principles and commitments of the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter. 
 
In response, and alongside international partners, the UK has implemented a series of further sanctions that target key sectors of the Russian economy.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Announces Further Sanctions on Russia

Russia's Referendums in Ukraine Violate UN Charter, International Law: Indonesia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Nearly 63.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 63.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 1,851 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,851 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
US, Google Cooperate to Support Education, Upskilling in Southeast Asia

US, Google Cooperate to Support Education, Upskilling in Southeast Asia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Update</i> Covid: 1.851 Kasus Baru, 1.538 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

Update Covid: 1.851 Kasus Baru, 1.538 Pasien Sembuh

Sri Mulyani Yakin Konsumen Makin Getol Bertransaksi Lewat Platform Digital
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Yakin Konsumen Makin Getol Bertransaksi Lewat Platform Digital

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC
Olahraga

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC

Korut Bela Pencaplokan Rusia di Ukraina, Sebut AS 'Seperti Gangster!'
Internasional

Korut Bela Pencaplokan Rusia di Ukraina, Sebut AS 'Seperti Gangster!'

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile
Otomotif

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!