The UK shares Indonesia’s view that all countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others, and that these referenda are a violation of the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law.
Such principles are vital for global peace and security.
Russia’s attempts to redraw international borders by force undermine the rule of law from which all states benefit.
"Putin is losing this war and his move to seize Ukrainian territory through phoney referenda is a serious breach of the UN Charter, making peace even harder to achieve. This is a major escalation, and with our partners, the UK is ramping up sanctions and actions to ensure that Russia ends its war in Ukraine and the damage it is doing to people around the world," British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said in a media release on Tuesday.
"I welcome Indonesia’s statement that these sham referenda are violations of the UN Charter and international law," he added.
With this act, Russia has again violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, the UN Charter, and the commonly agreed principles and commitments of the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter.
In response, and alongside international partners, the UK has implemented a series of further sanctions that target key sectors of the Russian economy.