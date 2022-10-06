English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Much more remains to be done to effectively eradicate torture in the country. (Photo: medcom.id)
Much more remains to be done to effectively eradicate torture in the country. (Photo: medcom.id)

Torture Widespread in DR Congo's Conflict Areas: UN Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 October 2022 12:26
Geneva: The vast majority of cases of torture in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) occur in conflict-affected areas where impunity is widespread, according to a United Nations (UN) report released on Wednesday
 
The report, issued by the UN Joint Human Rights Office in DR Congo (UNJHRO) and the UN Stabilization Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO), covers the period between 1 April 2019 and 30 April 2022. The report presents UNJHRO’s findings that 93% of the 3,618 registered cases of torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment affecting 4,946 victims were documented in areas affected by armed conflict. Of this total, 492 were cases of sexual violence, affecting 761 victims.
 
According to the report, members of the defence and security forces were responsible for 1,293 cases. A further 1,833 cases were attributed to members of armed groups, who sometimes acted on their own but in certain contexts subjected victims to torture in collusion with members of the security forces.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report shows that people were subjected to torture and ill-treatment while exercising their fundamental rights, such freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, or during detention.
 
According to the report, "violence inflicted in the administration of justice, in the restriction of democratic space or in places of detention illustrates the widespread nature of torture, which thrives in a context of relative impunity as few complaints against alleged perpetrators of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment are filed or successful. This contributes to an underestimation of the problem and its magnitude".
 
Despite the magnitude of the violations and abuses committed during the reporting period only two army officers, 12 national police officers and 75 members of armed groups were convicted of torture.
 
The report flags that impunity creates an enabling environment for torture to continue and explains the distrust of the population towards law enforcement officers and the justice system.
 
"MONUSCO continues to support the government in its efforts to prevent and combat torture," the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MONUSCO Bintou Keita said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
She further emphasized that "the follow-up committees on human rights violations attributable to the national army and the police, created by the national authorities and supported by MONUSCO, have proven useful in supporting training in this area and ensuring follow-up on cases of torture."
 
"Torture can never be justified, no matter the circumstances or the context. The DRC authorities must act with urgency and determination to put an end to this scourge," Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said.
 
Recognising the efforts undertaken by the DR Congo Government, such as the ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and the creation of the National Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CNPT), "much more remains to be done to effectively prevent, eradicate and prosecute torture in the country," the Acting UN Human Rights Chief noted.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This growth is uneven across the region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Economies of Middle East, North Africa Expected to Grow by 5.5% in 2022: World Bank

Global Headwinds Slowing Africa's Economic Growth: World Bank

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1
Olahraga

Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi
Internasional

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya
Nasional

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang
Pendidikan

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M
Otomotif

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu
Hiburan

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital
Teknologi

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!