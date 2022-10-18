According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations.
"Indonesia appreciates Australia’s reaffirmation of its commitment to support peaceful resolution to the conflict based on two-state solution, within internationally recognised borders," the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Today, Australia officially reversed the previous Government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
"Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong stated.
According to the Australian foreign minister, Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders.