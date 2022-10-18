English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Welcomes Australia's Decision to Drop Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel Capital

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2022 13:08
Jakarta: Indonesia has welcomed Australia's decision to drop its recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
 
According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations.
 
"Indonesia appreciates Australia’s reaffirmation of its commitment to support peaceful resolution to the conflict based on two-state solution, within internationally recognised borders," the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Today, Australia officially reversed  the previous Government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
 
"Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong stated.
 
According to the Australian foreign minister, Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders.

 
(WAH)

