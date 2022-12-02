English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The additional grant will scale up the Bank’s efforts to strengthen Yemen’s resilience to food crises. (Photo: medcom.id)
The additional grant will scale up the Bank’s efforts to strengthen Yemen’s resilience to food crises. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Approves Additional $150 Million to Address Food Insecurity in Yemen

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 December 2022 10:58
Washington: The World Bank has approved an additional $150 million grant for the second phase of the Yemen Food Security Response and Resilience Project. The new funding is designed to address food insecurity, strengthen resilience and protect livelihoods in Yemen.
 
The financing comprises a $100 million grant from the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries, the International Development Association (IDA), and a further $50 million from the IDA Crisis Response Window. It builds on activities supported by a US$127 million parent project, which began in 2021.
 
The additional grant will scale up the Bank’s efforts to strengthen Yemen’s resilience to food crises. It is aligned with the overall World Bank strategy to support countries as they navigate crises while making progress on longer-term development objectives. In particular, the additional grant will (i) focus on agricultural production and climate-resilient restoration of productive assets to protect livelihoods;(ii) scale-up household-level food production as well as domestic food distribution using a combination of short- and medium-term interventions, and prioritize areas where food insecurity and malnutrition are chronic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Yemen’s protracted conflict has exacerbated food insecurity, with an estimated 19 million people in need of assistance as of August 2022, representing about 60 percent of the population. Moreover, the economic impacts from the war in Ukraine have exacerbated food security concerns in Yemen. Between August 2021 and August 2022, the price of the minimum food basket increased by 65 percent in the South and 31 percent in the North of the country,  according to the latest WFP Monthly Food Security Update (September 2022).
 
"The World Bank is scaling up its efforts to support the people of Yemen beyond emergency assistance," said Tania Meyer, World Bank Country Manager for Yemen, in a media release on Monday. 
 
"The additional financing underscores the World Bank's commitment to supporting the people of Yemen in the midst of multiple crises, and support the restoration of domestic agri-food production and climate-resilient recovery," Meyer added.
 
To mitigate the potential impact of reduced cereal imports in the medium to long-term, the additional grant will help scale up domestic cereal production. It will do this by providing support to smallholder farmers to produce high-quality and climate-resilient cereal seeds (such as wheat, millet, and sorghum). The additional grant will also help scale-up animal health programs, vaccinating and treating nearly all small ruminant livestock and improving productivity and increasing resilience to climate shocks such as heatwaves. Such livelihood restoration interventions address food safety and security as well as resilience to climate change.
 
The project will be implemented countrywide by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Development Programme and the International Committee of The Red Cross, working alongside local partners. The World Food Programme will continue to implement the original project financing jointly with the above- mentioned international organizations.
 
The grant is aligned with the World Bank Group’s strategy for fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV), which focuses on remaining engaged in active conflict situations to support the most vulnerable communities and key institutions. It is also aligned with the World Bank’s Global Crisis Response Framework (GCRF), as it contributes to key objectives of responding to food insecurity, and “strengthening resilience.
 
The World Bank’s country-wide program for Yemen has reached US$3.3 billion in IDA grants since 2016. In addition to funding, the World Bank provides technical expertise to design projects and guide their implementation by building strong partnerships with UN agencies and local institutions with working capacity on the ground.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Fisheries are crucial to India’s nutrition and food security. (Photo:Medcom.id)

ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

Indonesia Urged to Beware of Food, Energy, Financial Crises in 2023

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 5.42%: BPS

BACA JUGA
ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

English
fisheries
Regional Heads Should Be Heedful of Inflation: President Jokowi

Regional Heads Should Be Heedful of Inflation: President Jokowi

English
inflation
Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BUMN dan UKM Hasilkan Potensi Kerja Sama Mencapai Rp224,8 Miliar
Ekonomi

BUMN dan UKM Hasilkan Potensi Kerja Sama Mencapai Rp224,8 Miliar

Jokowi Hadiri Konsolnas, KPU: Dukungan untuk Pemilu 2024 Tepat Waktu
Nasional

Jokowi Hadiri Konsolnas, KPU: Dukungan untuk Pemilu 2024 Tepat Waktu

Belgia Gugur, Pelatih Roberto Martinez Langsung Mundur
Olahraga

Belgia Gugur, Pelatih Roberto Martinez Langsung Mundur

Perdana Di Dunia, ?Honda WR-V Lahir di Karawang
Otomotif

Perdana Di Dunia, ?Honda WR-V Lahir di Karawang

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Diprotes Habis-habisan, Tiongkok Akhirnya Longgarkan Aturan Covid-19
Internasional

Diprotes Habis-habisan, Tiongkok Akhirnya Longgarkan Aturan Covid-19

Mau Masuk PTN? Ini Aturan Terbaru Ikut SNBP dan SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk PTN? Ini Aturan Terbaru Ikut SNBP dan SNBT 2023

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!