Jakarta: State-run agroindustry company PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (Persero), or RNI, revealed that the Food SOEs Holding distributed humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
RNI's President Director, Arief Prasetyo Adi, stated that through this action of solidarity, Food SOEs Holding is committed to supporting food security, especially during times of crisis, both domestic and abroad.
"This is also a form of support by Food SOEs Holding to the Foreign Affairs Ministry's humanitarian and diplomacy program," Adi noted in a written statement here on Tuesday.
Development of the crisis in Afghanistan could potentially be causal to starvation among its citizens, especially the refugees. Hence, the abundance of food stocks that the holding possesses will be immensely beneficial for Afghanistan's citizens.
Food SOEs Holding will continue to ensure production sustainability to secure food availability and stocks, such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, meat, and other food products, according to Adi.
The RNI president director expects that the existence of the new Food SOEs Holding could proffer numerous benefits to the people and citizens, both domestic and abroad.
"This is our mission. Since basic need is very strategic for life, we strive to realize food inclusivity for all," he affirmed.
As a form of compassion for the situation in Afghanistan, PT RNI, as the parent of Food SOEs Holding, participates in the humanitarian aid distribution activity by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The aid in the form of food products sent through two aircraft arrived at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, on Sunday.
Through its holding member, PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PII), RNI delivered food products, such as formula milk, rice, and Rania cooking oil.
In addition, PPI provided logistics support in the form of storage, unloading, and delivery at Jakarta Airport.