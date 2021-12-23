English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on Jordan’s small, open economy.
The past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on Jordan’s small, open economy.

World Bank Approves $112 Million to Finance National Employment Program in Jordan

English middle east covid-19 pandemic women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 06:59
Washington: The World Bank has approved US$112 million in financing for the Jordan Support to Private Sector Employment and Skills Project, a program designed to support Jordan’s own efforts to stimulate private sector employment, improve skills training, and reduce youth and female unemployment.
 
The past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on Jordan’s small, open economy, with its strong links to the rest of the world. Real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.6% in 2020 and, despite an economic rebound in the first two quarters of 2021, the country’s unemployment rate remains at 24.8%. Women and youth, whose unemployment rates were already higher, are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis: Overall youth unemployment jumped from 40.6% in 2019 to an unprecedented 50% in 2020, while female unemployment rose from 24.1% in 2019 to 32.8 % in 2020, a much larger increase than for men. At 14%, Jordan’s female labor force participation rate is one of the lowest in the world. 
 
In response, the Middle Eastern country will be launching the National Employment Program (NEP), which will be supported by this new World Bank project. Part of Jordan’s Economic Priority Plan 2021–2023, the program aims to help the country’s private sector create sustainable jobs at a time when many firms are recovering from the initial impact of the pandemic but are still reluctant to hire new employees. Male unemployment also increased between 2019 and 2020, from 17.7% to 22.6%.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"World Bank financing will help us to launch our National Employment Program in early 2022 to help us recover from COVID-19 by promoting private sector-led job creation targeting youth and women, who are most in need of job opportunities," said Nayef Stetieh, Jordan’s Minister of Labour, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
The NEP aims to enable more than 2,000 private sector firms to hire and train over 63,000 new employees, with a third, women, and half, youth aged 18 to 24. It plans to do this through a combination of government subsidies for wages, social security, and transport, as well as for structured on-the-job and classroom training.
 
Jordan’s persistently high levels of unemployment are driven by the limited capacity of its private sector to create more—and better—jobs. The private sector generates far fewer jobs than the number of new entrants into the labor force, and the public sector is not able to make up the gap. Unemployment is also explained by the mismatch between the skills that workers bring to the labor market and the skills the private sector demands.
 
"The World Bank is supporting Jordan in its COVID-19 response efforts, including through this new employment initiative, and help strengthen private sector-led investment growth and job creation for an effective and resilient recovery," said Saroj Kumar Jha, Mashreq Regional Director, World Bank Group. 
 
The World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Jordan 2017–2022 highlights the need for stronger private sector-led growth and better employment opportunities for all. By providing finance for government strategies to support the creation of more economic opportunities for women, Jordan’s new employment program is in keeping with the Bank Group’s Gender Strategy 2016–23, as well as Jordan’s Women Economic Empowerment Action Plan and its National Strategy for Women 2020–2025.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Security Council Establishes Humanitarian Exception in Afghanistan Sanctions Regime

UN Security Council Establishes Humanitarian Exception in Afghanistan Sanctions Regime

English
united nations
Blanket Booster Programmes Likely to Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

Blanket Booster Programmes Likely to Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

English
covid-19
WFP Forced to Cut Food Assistance in Yemen

WFP Forced to Cut Food Assistance in Yemen

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pelatih Singapura Akui Pemainnya Gugup
Olahraga

Pelatih Singapura Akui Pemainnya Gugup

43 Kasus Covid-19 Terkonfirmasi di DKI
Nasional

43 Kasus Covid-19 Terkonfirmasi di DKI

Bagaimana Kondisi Ekonomi Indonesia pada 2022? Ini Ramalannya
Ekonomi

Bagaimana Kondisi Ekonomi Indonesia pada 2022? Ini Ramalannya

CEO Media Group Kisahkan Perjuangan Calon Penerima Beasiswa OSC
Pendidikan

CEO Media Group Kisahkan Perjuangan Calon Penerima Beasiswa OSC

Syuting di Posko Korban Letusan Semeru, Warganet Serukan Boikot Sinetron TMTM
Hiburan

Syuting di Posko Korban Letusan Semeru, Warganet Serukan Boikot Sinetron TMTM

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!