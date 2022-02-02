New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate-range by North Korea on January 30.
According to Deputy Spokersperson for the UN Secretary Genral Farhan Haq, this is a breaking of North Korea’s announced moratorium in 2018 on launches of this nature, and a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.
Furthermore, it is of great concern that North Korea has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety.
"The Secretary-General urges the DPRK to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions and calls for all parties to seek a peaceful diplomatic solution," the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.
News reports say that flight data suggests it was the most powerful launch by the regime since November 2017.
The test was the seventh missile test overall carried out this year by North Korea, and marked the sixth ballistic missile test, according to reports.
UN Security Council resolutions prohibit the development of all ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.