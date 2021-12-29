English  
The military forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed many and burnt the bodies.
2 Save the Children Staff Identified among 35 People Killed in Myanmar's Kayah State

English Myanmar children military
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2021 11:04
London: Save the Children confirmed Tuesday that two members of its staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on December 24 in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country.
 
One was 32, with a 10-month-old son, and had worked at Save the Children for two years, training teachers. 
 
The other, 28, with a three-month-old daughter, joined the charity six years ago. 
They are not being identified for security reasons.

According to the non-goovernmental organization (NGO), the men were on their way back to their office after working on a humanitarian response in a nearby community when they were caught up in the attack. 
 
The military forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed many and burnt the bodies.
 
"This news is absolutely horrifying. Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are shaken by the violence carried out against civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," Inger Ashing, Chief Executive of Save the Children, said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"We are doing everything we can to ensure all our staff and the families of the victims get the support they need after of this devastating incident. This is not an isolated event. The people of Myanmar continue to be targeted with increasing violence and these events demand an immediate response," Ashing stated.
 
Save the Children has been working in Myanmar since 1995, providing life-saving healthcare, food, education and child protection programmes through more than 50 partners and 900 staff across the country. 
 
"We have temporarily suspended our operations in Kayah, Chin, and parts of Magway and Kayin following this incident. However, we remain fully committed to helping the most vulnerable children in Myanmar, especially during this time of conflict and crisis," Ashing stated.
 
(WAH)
