South Korea, UNDP Cooperate to Support Typhoon-Hit Communities in Philippines

Manila: South Korea has committed to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its response and recovery efforts in communities impacted by Typhoon Odette (internationally named Rai) in the Philippines.
The partnership will focus on providing immediate relief and long-term resilience-building to affected communities in Dinagat Islands.
"UNDP focuses to support corrective measures that will reduce the existing level of risks," UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran said in a press release on Wednesday.
Last December, Typhoon Odette struck the Philippines, making 9 landfalls in 7 provinces and affecting more than 8 million people.
To date, the agriculture sector has incurred an estimated damage worth almost PhP 16 billion while the damage to infrastructure has reached over PhP 17 billion.
Typhoon Odette also left 1.4 million damaged houses and displaced around 339,000 people.
To support UNDP’s initiative, South Korea has provided USD 300,000 to help rebuild shelter in several provinces.
The selected beneficiaries will be trained in designing and rebuilding their own houses with typhoon-core shelter designs that can withstand strong winds and floods.