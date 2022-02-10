English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Last December, Typhoon Odette struck the Philippines. (Photo: medcom.id)
Last December, Typhoon Odette struck the Philippines. (Photo: medcom.id)

South Korea, UNDP Cooperate to Support Typhoon-Hit Communities in Philippines

English united nations philippines south korea
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 14:20
Manila: South Korea has committed to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its response and recovery efforts in communities impacted by Typhoon Odette (internationally named Rai) in the Philippines.
 
The partnership will focus on providing immediate relief and long-term resilience-building to affected communities in Dinagat Islands.
 
"UNDP focuses to support corrective measures that will reduce the existing level of risks," UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Last December, Typhoon Odette struck the Philippines, making 9 landfalls in 7 provinces and affecting more than 8 million people. 
 
To date, the agriculture sector has incurred an estimated damage worth almost PhP 16 billion while the damage to infrastructure has reached over PhP 17 billion. 
 
Typhoon Odette also left 1.4 million damaged houses and displaced around 339,000 people.
 
To support UNDP’s initiative, South Korea has provided USD 300,000 to help rebuild shelter in several provinces. 
 
The selected beneficiaries will be trained in designing and rebuilding their own houses with typhoon-core shelter designs that can withstand strong winds and floods.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

English
central java
ASEAN, India Hold High Level Conference on Renewable Energy

ASEAN, India Hold High Level Conference on Renewable Energy

English
asean
Indonesia to Order 42 Rafale Fighter Jets: French Defense Minister

Indonesia to Order 42 Rafale Fighter Jets: French Defense Minister

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BKF: <i>Travel Bubble</i> Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata
Ekonomi

BKF: Travel Bubble Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata

Prabowo Bakal Deklarasi sebagai Capres, Gerindra: Tahun Ini, <i>Insyaallah</i>
Nasional

Prabowo Bakal Deklarasi sebagai Capres, Gerindra: Tahun Ini, Insyaallah

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika

Muhammadiyah: Guru PPPK Bisa Mengabdi di Sekolah Swasta
Pendidikan

Muhammadiyah: Guru PPPK Bisa Mengabdi di Sekolah Swasta

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak
Internasional

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'
Hiburan

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!