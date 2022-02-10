English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia, Timor Leste Enhance Cooperation on Economic Recovery

English Australia health covid-19 Timor Leste
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 12:54
Canberra: Australia and Timor-Leste have reaffirmed their close partnership at the first in-person meeting of Foreign Ministers since the COVID-19 pandemic, to advance cooperation on regional health security and shared economic recovery.
 
Today in Canberra, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne, and Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Adaljiza Magno, signed the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.
 
The PALM scheme brings together the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Workers Programme under a single program that helps build capacity to address workforce shortages in Australia, particularly in agriculture and across regional areas, and strengthens worker protections.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Morrison Government recognises the outstanding contribution that Timor-Leste workers have made to our economy throughout the pandemic, keeping food on shelves and contributing to the cultural and economic vibrancy of regional and rural communities. These programs benefit both countries; directly contributing to Timor-Leste's economic recovery and development," Minister Payne said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Minister Payne also announced that Australia would provide $6 million over four years to strengthen Timor-Leste's engagement in multilateral forums, notably ASEAN and the WTO, including through building Timor-Leste's capacity to enter into regional trade agreements.
 
Australia will continue to partner with Timor-Leste in its response to the current COVID-19 and dengue outbreaks. Minister Payne confirmed Australia would provide 1.26 million Pfizer vaccine doses through UNICEF to Timor-Leste in 2022.
 
This year Australia and Timor-Leste celebrate the twentieth anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the Ministers welcomed the substantial expansion in cooperation between the two countries since Minister Payne visited Timor-Leste in August 2019 with Prime Minister Morrison.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
France, WHO Cooperate to Reinforce Health Systems to Combat COVID-19

France, WHO Cooperate to Reinforce Health Systems to Combat COVID-19

English
covid-19
Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

English
vaccine
ASEAN, OECD Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

ASEAN, OECD Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI
Nasional

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP
Pendidikan

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter
Olahraga

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama
Ekonomi

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli
Internasional

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam
Hiburan

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!