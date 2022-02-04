Japan Provides $2.44 Million for Tonga following Tsunami, Volcanic Eruption

Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of approximately USD 2.44 million for Tonga in response to the damages caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.
This Emergency Grant Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities for the people affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in areas such as water & sanitation, health, food and telecommunications.
"Japan, in light of the amicable relations with Tonga, intend to closely coordinate with countries concerned and international organizations for the earliest recovery of the affected areas in Tonga," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a press release on Friday.
Following Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption on January 15, international humanitarian support was faced with an additional challenge of keeping Tonga Covid free.
Tongan authorities put in place COVID-19 protocols by which all vessels are required to abide.
Delivery of relief items are made entirely contactless and cargo has to complete a 72 hours quarantine.
Despite strict protocols, Tonga has recorded five COVID-19 community cases.
Tonga entered a snap 48 hours lockdown commencing at midnight on February 2.