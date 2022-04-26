Indonesia, Austria Cooperate to Strengthen Interfaith Dialogue

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro - 26 April 2022 12:33 WIB

Jakarta: The 7th Indonesia-Austria Interfaith Dialogue First Webinar (26/4), focuses on youth and religious tolerance in the digital age.The Interfaith Dialogue, which is being held virtually in Bandung and Vienna, is a forum for exchanging views on the role of youth in tolerance and the efforts being made to maintain tolerance in the digital age.