Indonesia, Austria Cooperate to Strengthen Interfaith Dialogue

The Interfaith Dialogue, which is being held virtually in Bandung and Vienna, is a forum for exchanging views on the role of youth in tolerance and the efforts being made to maintain tolerance in the digital age.
It is hoped that in addition to identifying challenges and potential problems, the Interfaith Dialogue will be an effective tool for resolving the community's diversity issue, particularly in relation to religious issues and efforts to maintain pluralism.
Teuku Faizasyah, Director General of Information and Public Diplomacy at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in his opening remarks that young people who were born and raised as digital natives have the advantage of adapting to and leading global digital transformation.
"Youth have the potential to be the driving force on social media, promoting diversity and assisting in the prevention of violent extremism," he concluded in a media release on Tuesday.
Teresa Indjein, Director-General for International Cultural Relations at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the critical nature of cooperation between Indonesia and Austria in the Interfaith Dialogue and welcomed the September event in Vienna.
Additionally, Teresa also emphasized the importance of youth voices as entities capable of changing the world and the future, but whose voices are still rarely heard, particularly in the political arena, and the importance of youth dialogue such as this, to foster tolerance and an understanding of pluralism.
Experts and youth from both countries present, including Mr. Ismail Fahmi (Founder of Drone Emprit), Mr. Moritz Wein (Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science, and Research), Ms. Lisa Esti Puji (Youth Commission Indonesian Bishops' Conference), Ms. Edina Husovic (Islamic Religious Community Austria), Pak Rosyad Farouq (Muhammadiyah Student Association), and Ms. Magdalena Lo (Catholic Youth Organization).
The 7th RI - Austria Interfaith Dialogue agreed on the critical role of youth in promoting tolerance and efforts to foster mutual understanding between religious communities in the digital age.
Since 2004, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia has used the Interfaith Dialogue to advocate for tolerance and address issues such as fake news, radicalism, and terrorism.
On interfaith Dialogue, until 2022, Indonesia is known to have partnered with 34 countries worldwide.
Indonesia and Austria have been Dialogue partners since 2008, hosting 7 (seven) Interfaith Dialogues. The 6th Dialogue was held in October 2017.
