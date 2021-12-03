English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
About 1,800 government schools will be transformed into exemplar schools.
About 1,800 government schools will be transformed into exemplar schools.

ADB Approves $500 Million to Improve Education Quality in India

English India covid-19 pandemic education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 December 2021 11:19
Jakarta: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to help the Government of India improve the quality of the country’s school education and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ learning.
 
The loan supports the Integrated Scheme for School Education (Samagra Shiksha) and the new Exemplar School Initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) to improve education quality by focusing on inclusive and equitable learning outcomes. 
 
About 1,800 government schools will be transformed into exemplar schools in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand. Exemplar schools will demonstrate quality learning environments and effective learning, which will become a model for replication in other government schools across India.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"ADB’s assistance will support the government’s commitment to providing high-quality education to all by accelerating quality education initiatives across the participating states.  A well-educated and productive population is crucial for the country’s vision of becoming a vibrant and knowledge-based economy," said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Sunhwa Lee in a press release on Thursday.
 
"The loan is also timely as students begin to return to classes after the disruptions of the pandemic," he added.
 
India’s concerted efforts to improve access to education have resulted in boosting school enrollment over the past 2 decades. Primary enrollment reached near universal level by 2016, and girls’ enrollment now exceeds boys’ enrollment in most states of India. However, increased schooling has not yet translated into improved learning outcomes. Many primary students are not gaining proficiency in foundational literacy and numeracy. Learning deficiencies at lower grades can lead to weak employability later in life. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation with long school closures and limited remote learning, especially in rural areas.
 
In addition to supporting the Exemplar School Initiative, the loan will help scale up foundational learning for primary students and enhance the relevance of secondary education by introducing science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and integrated vocational education. The learning interventions will be implemented across a larger set of cluster-level schools in the five states.
 
It will also provide continuous professional development for teachers and principals to build their pedagogic skills, subject knowledge, and digital skills. The program mainstreams digital technologies in teaching–learning practices and expands local digital contents based on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will strengthen each state’s education management information system to monitor school performance and promote evidence-based planning. ADB will help the MOE establish national guidelines and develop curricula frameworks for STEAM and integrated vocational education.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Inspects Fuel Terminal in Denpasar City

President Jokowi Inspects Fuel Terminal in Denpasar City

English
president joko widodo
Indonesian Officials Urged to Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Indonesian Officials Urged to Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English
president joko widodo
Strong Production Organizations Key to Vibrant Farming Sector in Philippines: Report

Strong Production Organizations Key to Vibrant Farming Sector in Philippines: Report

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menaker: Pekerja Gunakan Subsidi Upah untuk Kebutuhan Rumah Tangga
Ekonomi

Menaker: Pekerja Gunakan Subsidi Upah untuk Kebutuhan Rumah Tangga

Azis Syamsuddin Jalani Sidang Perdana 6 Desember
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Jalani Sidang Perdana 6 Desember

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik

BWF World Tour Finals: Gulung Wakil Malaysia, Greysia/Apriyani Lolos ke Semifinal
Olahraga

BWF World Tour Finals: Gulung Wakil Malaysia, Greysia/Apriyani Lolos ke Semifinal

Malaysia Umumkan Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron
Internasional

Malaysia Umumkan Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron

Kemendikbudristek: Pembagian Rapor Dilakukan Januari 2022, Guru ASN Dilarang Cuti Nataru
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Pembagian Rapor Dilakukan Januari 2022, Guru ASN Dilarang Cuti Nataru

Asus Siap Boyong Seri ROG Phone 5s di Indonesia Besok!
Teknologi

Asus Siap Boyong Seri ROG Phone 5s di Indonesia Besok!

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim
Hiburan

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!