ASEAN-Russia Naval Exercise to Be Held in December

Jakarta: The ASEAN-Russia Naval Exercise will be held on December 1 – 3 within the Indonesian territorial waters off the coast of North Sumatra, according to the Russian Mission to ASEAN.
The Russian Navy will be represented by the Russian Pacific Fleet destroyer Admiral Panteleyev.
The exercise is aimed at increasing interoperability between the ASEAN Member States Navies and Russian Navy to ensure the safety of maritime economic activity and civil navigation.
"It will be conducted in two phases: Harbour Phase (virtually) and Sea Phase," the Russian Mission to ASEAN said in a press release on Wednesday.
"It is planned that Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of Indonesia, will order to start the exercise from the destroyer Admiral Panteleyev," it added.
The 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit with participation of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin was held on October 28 via videoconference.
The meeting was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN, which is marked this year.
A number of very important documents aimed at further promoting the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership were adopted during the Summit.
Moreover the leaders designated 2022 as the ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Cooperation and approved a decision to hold the first ever ASEAN-Russia Naval Exercise.