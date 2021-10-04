UN Chief Highlights Benefits of Greener Cities

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: City leadership in using green materials and constructing energy-efficient, resilient buildings powered by renewable energy, is essential to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, said United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message for World Habitat Day, marked on Monday.The theme for this year’s celebration of cities and towns worldwide is Accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world.Cities are responsible for about 75 per cent of the world’s energy consumption and over 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.According to the UN chief, urban areas across the globe are facing the dual crises of COVID-19 and climate change.Around 4.5 billion people live in cities today, but that population is projected to grow by almost 50 per cent, by 2050.By mid-century, over 1.6 billion urban residents may have to survive through average summertime highs of 35 degrees Celsius.For Guterres, cities and towns are at the core of climate action to keep the 1.5 degrees goal within reach."Three-quarters of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 has yet to be built," he said."Economic recovery plans offer a generational opportunity to put climate action, renewable energy, and sustainable development at the heart of cities’ strategies and policies," he added.