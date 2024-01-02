Earthquake Jolts Japan, No Indonesian Citizens Become Victims

"Until now there is no information about any Indonesian citizens who have died," said the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha in a statement, Tuesday, January 2 2024.
Judha conveyed this based on coordination between the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo and the Indonesian Consulate General in Osaka with local authorities and members of Indonesian society.
The number of fatalities due to the large earthquake in Ishikawa reached 48 people. Meanwhile, the injured victims were spread across Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama and Gifu prefectures.
Around 30 buildings in Ishikawa reported collapsing.
Judha added, as of 17.40 local time, there were 9 Indonesian citizens, the majority of whom were students, in shelters prepared by local authorities. "Their condition is good," he said.
Local authorities have also lifted the tsunami warning. However, they still feel the possibility of aftershocks in the next week.
"The Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Consulate General continue to urge Indonesian citizens to remain alert and continue to monitor information and directions from local authorities," stressed Judha.
The search for victims is also continuing by Japanese rescue workers.
More than 140 earthquakes have been detected since the first temblor struck on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. They fear that stronger shaking could occur in the coming days.