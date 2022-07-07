Indonesian, South Korean Foreign Ministers Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

South Korea's top diplomat is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
"The South Korean Foreign Minister expressed his support for Indonesia's presidency at this year's G20, and also in ASEAN in 2023," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Regarding the G20, the two Foreign Ministers agreed that one of the important agendas to be discussed at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting tomorrow is efforts to restore global food and fertilizer supply chains.
G20 FMMWith the theme of "Building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous world together," this meeting will serve as a strategic forum to discuss global recovery efforts.
The G20 FMM will have two sessions. The first session on Strengthening Multilateralism will discuss joint steps to strengthen global collaboration and build mutual trust among countries, which will become an enabling environment for world stability, peace, and development.
Two special speakers will share their ideas in this session, namely UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prof. Jeffrey Sachs (Columbia University). They will share their views on empowerment of multilateral principles and forums amid the current geopolitical situation.
The second session on Food and Energy Security will discuss strategic steps to overcome the food crisis, fertilizers shortage, and rising global commodity prices.
Rising commodity prices and disruption of global supply chains have had major impacts on developing countries. For this reason, the G20, as an economic forum representing various regions of the world, has the power to discuss these issues comprehensively to find sustainable socio-economic solutions.
For this session, Indonesia invites three special speakers, namely David Beasley (Executive Director of the World Food Programme), Damilola Ogunbiyi (Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy), and Mari Elka Pangestu (Managing Director of the World Bank). They will provide insights into the impacts of the current conflict on the world economy and development.