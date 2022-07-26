UN Chief Strongly Condemns Executions of 4 Political Activists in Myanmar

New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the executions carried out this weekend by the Myanmar military against four political activists in Myanmar.
The four political activists are Phyo Zeya Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu (Ko Jimmy), Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.
"These executions, the first to be conducted since 1988 in Myanmar, mark a further deterioration of the already dire human rights environment in Myanmar," Guterres said in a statement on Monday.
The Secretary-General opposed the imposition of death penalty in all circumstances.
He offered his condolences to the families of the four political activists.
The Secretary-General also reiterated his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.