The Mission expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Mission Condemns Deadly Attack in Iraq's Duhok

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 July 2022 13:00
Baghdad: The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has strongly condemned Wednesday's deadly artillery shelling in Zakho district, Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region, that reportedly killed 8 civilians and injured 23 others. 
 
"Civilians are once again suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons" UNAMI said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
The Mission expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Under international law, the Mission stated, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population," UNAMI said in a press re 
 
UNAMI therefore called for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, and emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Middle Eastern country must be respected at all times.
 
UNAMI also urged all parties to cease these violations without delay.
 
According to news reports, Iraqi State media claimed that Turkish military had been responsible for the shelling, a claim refuted by the Turkish Government.
 
(WAH)
