UN Chief Urges Taliban to Let Girls Learn

"When girls are educated, they are more likely to lead healthy, productive and fulfilling lives. When girls receive the right healthcare, they grow up with greater self-confidence and bodily autonomy. When girls understand their rights, including the right to live without the threat of violence, they are more likely to stay safe and report abuse," Guterres said in his message on the Tenth Annual International Day of the Girl Child.
According to the UN Chief, many girls today face enormous challenges.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"They may have had their education ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. They may have been forced from their homes by conflict. They may be unable to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights," he explained.
The UN Secretary-General is also extremely concerned by the continued exclusion of girls from school in Afghanistan.
This is deeply damaging to girls themselves, and to a country that desperately needs their energy and contributions.
"I once again urge the Taliban to let girls learn," he stated.
International Day of the Girl Child, also called the Day of Girls, is celebrated every year on October 11.