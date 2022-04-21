English  
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

UN Secretary-General Requests Meetings with Putin, Zelenskyy

English united nations russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 April 2022 12:12
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have requested separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
 
"Yesterday afternoon, separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"In these letters, the Secretary-General asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv," he said.

The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the UN and international law.
 
He noted that both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the UN and have always been strong supporters of this Organization.
 
Earlier this week, the UN secretary-general called for a humanitarian pause in Ukraine ahead of Orthodox Christian Easter this weekend. 
 
(WAH)
