UNICEF Condemns Attacks Targeting School Children in Afghanistan

New York: UNICEF has condemned the brutal attacks targeting school children in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Tuesday.
"I am horrified by the brutal attacks targeting school children today in western Kabul, Afghanistan. The coordinated blasts occurred at the Mumtaz Tuition Center and Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Tuesday.
At least nine children are believed to have been killed and more than fifty injured.
The number of casualties is expected to rise.
“On behalf of UNICEF, I send my deepest condolences to the parents and families who lost their beloved children, and I hope that all those who were wounded recover quickly and completely," she said.
According to her, attacks on children and education facilities constitute grave rights violations.
"UNICEF condemns this attack and appeals in the strongest terms to all parties to protect children at all times," she concluded.